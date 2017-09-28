PM Narendra Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar long and healthy life as the Nightingale turns 88

New Delhi, September 28: To mark legendary Indian singer’s 88th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Lata Mangeshkar a “long and healthy life.”

Appreciating her “melodious voice”, Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Birthday wishes to respected @mangeshkarlata Didi. Her melodious voice is admired by crores of Indians. I pray for her long & healthy life.”

The ‘Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ singer, who was born on September 28, 1929, is an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer. She is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India.

The ‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’ hit-maker started her career in 1942, spanning over seven decades. She has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more. The Government of India bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on her in 1989.

She is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

She has four siblings-Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar-of which she is the eldest.

(ANI)