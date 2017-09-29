PM Narendra Modi’s move of demonetization was a bold step to fight corruption: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 29: Yogi Adityanath said he do not agree with the opinions of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on the issues of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In an exclusive interview given to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said that “Demonetisation is a brave step. This is a huge blow to corruption. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is so efficient that it was implemented smoothly. Today, we can say that India is the fastest growing economy. The steps taken by the Center on the economic front have been appreciated by the nation and the world alike.”

It may be recalled that earlier this week, Yashwant Sinha had published an article in the Indian Express and subsequently given an exclusive interview to ANI in which he was critical about the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s economic policies, especially on the issue of introducing demonetization and the GST. He was particularly critical about the decision-making prowess of incumbent Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, claiming that the economy was being mismanaged and being made to plunge to unprecedented depths over at least six quarters since the NDA assumed power in 2014.

The government and Jaitley wasted no time in coming out with a defence of its policies, and used Yashwant Sinha’s son Jayant, a Cabinet Minister, and others to project the achievements of the administration in good light with an emphasis on these policies being initiated for the benefit of the people of the country, both in the short as well as the long-term. (ANI)