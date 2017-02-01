PM Narendra Modi’s verdict: Finance Minister has presented an ‘uttam Budget’

New Delhi, Feb 01: PM Narendra Modi on the Union Budget: “The FM has presented an ‘Uttam’ Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor.

Har kisi ke sapne ko saakar karne ka thos kadam is budget mein saaf saaf nazar aata hai. Budget mein sabse zyada zor kisaan, gaaon, garib, Dalit, peedit, shoshit pe kendrit kiya gaya hai.

The aim of the government is to double the income of farmers.

The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector’s growth.

An important link between all the steps taken in the last two-and-a-half years and the development in future that will follow.”