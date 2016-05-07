Why is PM protecting Sonia? Kejriwal leads protest over chopper deal

New Delhi, May 7: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately going soft on Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi in the AgustaWestland scam, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kejriwal also accused the government of not pursuing the probe into the AgustaWestland scam seriously and said Delhi government will show how to probe such cases if the Centre hands over the Anti-Corruption Branch to it.

Kejriwal also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to arrestSonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party in connection with the Rs. 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam.

On Friday Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were “dharna parties” and that only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delivered on governance.

Referring to the protests by Congress and BJP leaders against each other over the AgustaWestland scam, Kejriwal tweeted: “BJP n Congress both r dharna parties. They do dharnas almost everyday. Today, BJP on dharna against itself. Only AAP delivers governance.”

Earlier in the day, scores of Congress supporters and senior leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, protested against the BJP for accusing the grand old party leaders of corruption in the Rs.3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal for 12 helicopters.

Similarly, BJP supporters staged a demonstration against the Congress before the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the AgustaWestland scam.