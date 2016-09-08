PM proposes joint task force to work on extension of India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway

New Delhi, September 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday proposed a joint task force on connectivity to work on extension of India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, while also proposing to enhance the ASEAN-India Fund with an additional grant of US $ 50 million.

Speaking at the 14th ASEAN IndiaSummit in Vientiane, Laos , Prime Minister Modi declared thatIndiasupports the United Nations Convention on theLawof the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Sea lanes are life lines of global trade. India supports freedom of navigation based on ÚNCLOS,” he added.

He also emphasized on New Delhi’s will to take on cyber security.

“We are willing to take concrete steps to enhance co-op in cyber security, de-radicalization and Counter Terrorism,” he said.

Stating natural disasters as common challenge and joint priority, Prime Minister Modi said that India will host the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in November.

“Engagement of India-ASEAN is of ‘economic optimism’. We continue to expand and deepen our economic engagements,” he declared.

Prime Minister Modi also offered to host India-ASEAN Youth Summit laying foundation of future cooperation.

He also proposed documenting civilizational ties, by commissioning project for mapping Indian inscriptions along Mekong river.

The Prime Minister also invited the ASEAN as the Guest of Honour for the International Buddhist Conclave in October.

He concluded reiterating that Indiais willing to march with ASEAN to fulfill promise and potential of its strategic engagement.