PML-N-office-bearer-gets--14-day-remand-in-new-year-gang-rape-case

Islamabad, Jan. 3: A district and session court here has sent a ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Islamabad chapter’s office bearer on a 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail in an alleged gang-rape case.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve by four men, reports the Dawn.

Sihala police arrested one accused and produced him before the court on Monday and sought arrest warrants for three others in connection with the case.

The court issued arrest warrants for the other three accused and sent the arrested accused, who is PML-N’s Islamabad chapter office bearer. He will be presented before the court on January 16, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office bearers in the federal capital and police officials further confirmed that the arrested accused is PML-N’s general secretary in Islamabad. (ANI)