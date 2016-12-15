PMLA court to pass order on Anjali Damania’s plea over Chhagan Bhujbal case

New Delhi, December 15: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court will on December 21 pass the order on complaint of activist Anjali Damania’s plea in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)?leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s hospital transfer matter.

A special court on Wednesday directed Bhujbal to be transferred from the state-run JJ Hospital to Arthur Road jail immediately.

Bhujbal was shifted from the jail on October 28 for two medical tests at JJ Hospital and one at Bombay Hospital.

Damania had in her plea claimed that Bhujbal continued to remain at the private hospital for almost a month despite completion of the tests. The plea alleged negligence of duty by the jail and hospital authorities.

Bhujbal was arrested on March 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land case in which he and his relatives were alleged to have received kickbacks. (ANI)