PMModi’s presence at SAARC summit in Islamabad remains doubtful as tensions escalate with Uri attack

NewDelhi, September 19: With India-Pakistan ties facing continued turbulence after the deadly terror strike in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 17 Indian soldiers were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the SAARC summit in Islamabad this November remains doubtful.

According to sources, no decision has been taken as yet on the Prime Minister’s participation at the SAARC summit meet in Islamabad.

Following the terror strike on the Army base in Uri, Indialashed out at Pakistan holding it responsible for the attack.

Branding Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’ and stating that it should be identified and isolated as such, Home MinisterRajnath Singh yesterday said there are definite and conclusive indications that the perpetrators of Uri attack were highly trained, heavily armed and specially equipped.

“I am deeply disappointed with Pakistan’s continued and direct support to terrorism and terrorist groups,” he said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, condemning the terror attack as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation that those behind the ‘despicable’ attack will not go unpunished.

“We salute all those martyred in Uri. Their service to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Hinting at the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s role behind the Uri attack, India’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh also asserted that the evil designs would get a befitting reply.

However, Pakistan has flatly refused New Delhi’s claims of Islamabad’s involvement in Uri terror attack, stating that said that pointing fingers on them has become a traditional tendency of Indiaafter each terrorist attack.

“Pointing fingers at Pakistan has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack,” the Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying.

“In the past many Indians were involved in the terrorist acts for which India had blamed Pakistan,” he asserted.

At least 17 soldiers lost their lives and 19 others injured post the terror strike on an army camp close to the headquarters of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla district.

All four terrorists have been killed in what has emerged as worse than the attack on the Pathankot air base earlier in January this year, in which seven army men were killed.