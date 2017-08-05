PMPML bus employees indulge in crass behaviour injure female passengers in Pune

PUNE,August5: After Tuesday’s shocker, two other cases of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited(PMPML) employees indulging in careless behaviour surfaced on Thursday.

A schoolgirl allegedly got hurt while boarding a bus in Karvenagar after the driver closed the door of the vehicle, trapping her foot.

The bus in question belongs to the Kothrud bus depot. It was plying on the Warje-Malwadi to Wagholi route. “As the bus stopped at the Karvenagar bus stop around 9.30am, many people tried to board it. A schoolgirl also tried the same when the bus door suddenly closed, trapping her foot and injuring her in the process. Later, the girl complained to the PMPML about the matter. Based on her complaint, the driver and the conductor have been told to stay off work,” an official said.

In another case on the same day, the driver of a bus (registration number-MH 12-EQ-8270) stopped the vehicle around 3.30pm at a bus stop in Kothrud.

The driver and the conductor got down from the vehicle informing the 45 passengers in the bus that their had been some change in their duty time.

“They simply vanished without listening to the passengers,” Atul Sarin, a commuter travelling in the bus with his wife and an infant, told TOI.

Finally, some passengers shifted to the parked bus while many took other approaching buses to continue their onward journey, he said.

When contacted, a PMPML official said they were looking into the matter. “Right now, we cannot say much.

There was a change of duty of the drivers, but things are coordinated. The matter is being looked into,” the official further said.

The bus in question was plying between the Kondhwa Gate and the Pune Municipal Corporation building.