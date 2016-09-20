PM’s address to change from 7 RCR to be 7 Ekatma Marg?
New Delhi, Sep 20: The New Delhi Municipal Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the change of name of Race Course Road to Ekatma Road.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence is situated on Race Course Road.
The proposal to change the road’s name was put forth by Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
According to her proposal, the road’s name does not match with the culture of the country.
Keeping in view Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth centenary and his message of integration, the street should be named Ekatma, the proposal said, adding that the name will remind every prime minister of his/her responsibility towards the people.
The Race Course Road area comes under NDMC’s preview and Lekhi is on its board which is headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But since Kejriwal is away for treatment, Lekhi will chair the NDMC meet. So no prizes for guessing which way the decision could swing.
