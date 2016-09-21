PM’s Race Course Road will now be called Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Prime Minister’s residence on Race Course Road has been renamed Lok Kalyan Marg. The NDMC changed the name of the road on which PM Narendra Modi’s official residence lies. Yesterday, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi proposed to the New Delhi Municipal Council to rename the road as ‘Ekatma Marg’ based on the philosophy of her party’s ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay. She said that the existing name, Race Course Road, “does not match with Indian culture”.

The prime minister’s official residence for the last 30 years, 7 Race Course Road, or 7 RCR, is a misnomer. It is not one house but a cluster of five bungalows — Numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 — on an avenue lined with putranjiva trees. Bungalow 1 has a helipad. Bungalow 3, white in colour, is where Manmohan Singh has lived with wife Gursharan Kaur for 10 years.