Poaching endangered chinkaras in Jodhpur: Salman Khan files defamation case against TV channel

The actor was accused of poaching a Chinkara in Jodhpur and another at Ghoda while he was engaged in the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in September 1998.

The defamation suit that was filed by the actor before a division bench of the HC in August, claims that a sting operation that was conducted by the channel in the year 1998 Chinkara poaching case was defamatory. And now Khan wants the channel to refrain from making it public, reports newsx.com.

Although the channel earlier claimed in the sting operation that, “witnesses claimed they saw Khan shoot the endangered chinkaras in Jodhpur” it later said that the “witnesses turned hostile and claimed the video was doctored”.

In one of the previous hearings the channel had informed a single bench of the HC that it had already removed the video and script of the sting operation as well as other related material from its website.

In July this year, the Rajathan HC acquitted Salman Khan in both the cases related to poaching.