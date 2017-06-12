Poet and Jnanpith awardee C. Narayana Reddy, known as CiNaRe, passed away at 85

Hyderabad,June12:Eminent poet, litterateur and Jnanpith awardee C. Narayana Reddy, popularly known as CiNaRe, passed away in the early hours of Monday, aged 85. He was taken to a hospital following health complications and was declared dead.

CiNaRe, born on July 29, 1931 in Hanumajipet of erstwhile Karimnagar district, studied till his graduation in Urdu because Telugu as a medium was not available during the Nizam’s rule. However, because of his intense love for the language he taught himself Telugu and it was only during his degree that he took the option of Telugu as a paper. CiNaRe went on to do a post-graduate degree and a Ph.D on ‘Modern Traditions of Telugu’.

It was the late N.T. Rama Rao, who wielded the megaphone in the film Gulebakavali, who gave CiNaRe his break as a lyricist. He wrote all the songs in the film, including the hit ‘Nannu dochukunnavate .. Vannela Dorasani.’

CiNaRe was known for his use of Telugu in its pure form, and would not be swayed by filmmakers on the use of the language.

He was awarded the Padmasree in 1977 and the Padmabhushan in 1992. His compilation of poems titled ‘Viswambhara’ got him the Jnanpith award in 1988. In 1997, he was nominated as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. His academic distinctions include serving as a professor of Osmania University and as Vice-Chancellor of the Telugu University.

Former Governor K. Rosaiah pays homage to C Narayana Reddy in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri

Among those who condoled the death of CiNaRe were Governor of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, and Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Those who visited the family residence and paid their respects included former Governor of Tamil Nadu, K. Rosaiah, Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, G. Jagadheeshwar and actor Venkatesh.

His last rites will be performed on Wednesday.