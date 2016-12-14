Pokemon Go in India?Parental advisory to take care of kids playing

New Delhi,Dec14: It’s good news for all the Pokemon GO lovers in India. The AR game is making its debut in the country after making headlines all across the world for around 5 months after its official launch. It’s the partnership between Reliance Jio and Niantic that has made it possible.This will give birth to thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and their select partners in the country to become Pokémon Gyms or PokéStops.

“We are delighted to partner with Jio to launch Pokémon GO in India.” said John Hanke, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Niantic. “It’s exciting to see Pokémon fans in India step out and explore their neighbourhoods in search of Pokémon and Jio’s disruptive high speed 4G LTE Network will be an excellent way to experience the game.”

It is advised that kids and adults playing to be careful.All parents are advised discretion so that kids and people playing are safe during their pokestops and poke captures.

With this partnership, thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises in India will appear as ‘PokéStops’ or ‘Gyms’ in the Pokémon Go game beginning December 14,” Reliance Jio said in a statement. The company added that its customers would be able to download and play the game without incurring data charges till March 31, 2017.

Launched in July, the augmented reality mobile game became a global rage, garnering millions of users within days. It has been downloaded over 500 million times since its launch.

The game will be available for download via Google Play and the App Store.