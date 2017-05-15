Pokemon to release mobile phone card version

California,May15:The Pokemon franchise has existed in various forms, such as the Game Boy version. It later spawned other versions like a physical collectible cards version which resulted in many cards that are worth a lot of money. Now it seems that Pokemon could be headed the digital route, or at least that’s what a report from The Wall Street Journal is suggesting.

According to the report, they claim that the Pokemon Company is working on a digital card game. Not much is known about the game in question, but presumably it could be similar in nature to the physical version, except that it will be digital. We’ve already seen how some physical card games like Magic: the Gathering have spawned digital counterparts, so this doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Alternatively it could be something else entirely that is separate from the game. Perhaps we could be looking at a card game that plays much simpler and can be loaded up on mobile phones, kind of like Blizzard’s Hearthstone. In any case the company declined to comment on the rumor so it’s just something we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime the same report revealed that Nintendo could be working on bringing Zelda onto mobile, but hopefully we’ll have those details at E3 during Nintendo’s own briefing that they’ll be hosting themselves.