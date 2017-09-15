Police abandons questioning Nadirsha over actress abduction case, being physically unfit

Kochi, Kerala, September 15: The investigation team under the Aluva Rural SP A V George has abandoned their interrogation session scheduled for Director Nadirsha for today. Nadirsha was asked to be present before the police team today. Though Nadirsha came to the Aluva Police club at the right time, he showed certain physical weaknesses as well as excessive sweating.

Noticing his physical condition, the police team has called been called for examining him. The team of doctors examined him and advised him to get admitted in hospital and to take treatment. He was having high Blood pressure while the doctors examined him.

Thus the police team has not even started the questioning session.

Nadirsha was asked earlier to be present before the police for interrogation. But he did not turn up and got admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. But later it was revealed that he had only problems related to acidity. Meanwhile, Nadirsha approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail over actress abduction and molestation case.

One of the prime accused and Nadirsha’s friends Dileep is been arrested on June 10th under conspiracy charges on the abducting and molesting another popular Malayalam actress.