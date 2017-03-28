Police arrest 10, seizes Rs. 3 crore of demonetised currency in Saifabad

March 28, 2017 | By :
Police arrest 10, seizes Rs. 3 crore of demonetised currency in Saifabad.

Saifabad/Telangana, March 28: The Saifabad Police has detained a 10-member group and caught about Rupees three crore of demonetised currency.
According to Saifabad Police Inspector, on receiving information last night, they arrested a 10-member gang and grabbed demonetised currency of about Rupees three crore.
The police had also registered a case in connection with this incident.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
I.T notice may land in doorstep, if you deposited Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation
You can stay in Jail as a tourist for Rs 500 now
Economic Survey: Demonetisation led to rise of financial saving
Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt
Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Telangana police launch survey to geo-tag criminals in state
Top