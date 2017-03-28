Police arrest 10, seizes Rs. 3 crore of demonetised currency in Saifabad
Saifabad/Telangana, March 28: The Saifabad Police has detained a 10-member group and caught about Rupees three crore of demonetised currency.
According to Saifabad Police Inspector, on receiving information last night, they arrested a 10-member gang and grabbed demonetised currency of about Rupees three crore.
The police had also registered a case in connection with this incident.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Tags: #BlackMoney, #Demonetisation, #Hyderabad