Police arrest 10, seizes Rs. 3 crore of demonetised currency in Saifabad.

Saifabad/Telangana, March 28: The Saifabad Police has detained a 10-member group and caught about Rupees three crore of demonetised currency.

According to Saifabad Police Inspector, on receiving information last night, they arrested a 10-member gang and grabbed demonetised currency of about Rupees three crore.

The police had also registered a case in connection with this incident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)