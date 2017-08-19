Police arrest 14-year-old boy for attacking old woman in Mumbai

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 19: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for attacking a 61-year-old woman with scissors and knife when she caught him stealing money from her home. The incident took place on late Wednesday night.

The boy was allegedly stealing the money to get his brother’s bicycle repaired.

The police said that the boy had gone to his neighbour Savitaben’s house at 10 PM in the night when she invited him for dinner and was found digging for money in her cupboard. She caught him and reprimanded him.

The boy then picked up a brick and hit her on her head, after which he attacked her with a pair of scissors and a knife. The neighbours heard Savitaben screaming and rushed to rescue her.

The door was locked from inside so they had to break-in and found her in a pool of blood. The neighbours then informed the police and called for an ambulance.

Savitaben was taken to a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable now. The police have detained the boy.

The minor has been booked under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was presented before a juvenile court and sent to the Dongri Children’s Home. (ANI)