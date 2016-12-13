Police arrest 6 persons for not standing during anthem at IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram: Six people were arrested for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem by not standing up while it was being played at the International Film Festival of Kerala on Monday.

They refused to stand up while the national anthem was being played in Kannakakunnu Nishagandhi open air theatre at IFFK, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The six were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

This is the first such arrest since the Supreme Court on November 30 directed cinema halls across the country to play the national anthem before the screening of a film and said everyone must rise as a mark of respect.

The court also directed that the national flag should be shown on screen when the anthem is played.