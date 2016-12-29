Police arrest ‘spurned’ lover Santosh from Bengaluru behind Pune techie murder
Pune,Dec29:Pune police have finally arrested Santosh Kumar on charges of involvement in the murder of software engineer Antara Das.
Santosh Kumar was brought from Bangalore after her family told the police that she had complained about being harassed by the accused for past eight months.
The story behind the murder
-
Antara Das was killed on December 24 in Pune not very far from her office after she failed to escape the assailant, who chased her along the footpath and stabbed her multiple times.
-
Acting on the information provided by the family members of Antara Das, Pune Rural Police zeroed in on Santosh Kumar and arrested him from Bengaluru.
-
Speaking to India Today Additional SP Rajkumar Shinde said accused Santosh Kumar has claimed that he knew Antara and helped her get accommodation in Bengaluru and also in Pune.
-
Santosh Kumar also told the police that he had some ‘feelings’ for Antara, who did not respond to him positively. He kept persuading her but all in vain.
-
According to police, Santosh, later, came to Pune to convince Antara but she refused to treat him anything more than ‘a normal friend’.
-
Santosh asked one of his software engineer friend Ashu Gupta in Pune to get Antara accept his proposal. But, Antara could not be persuaded, the police said.
-
Santosh told the police that his engagement broke over his ‘madness’ for Antara.
-
Santosh Kumar also claimed, the police said, that Antara complained to him about Ashu Gupta sending her obscene text messages.
-
Police have questioned Ashu Gupta to ascertain if he played any role in the murder of Antara Das.
-
Police are also looking for a possible ‘third person’, in what they suspect to have been a case of love-triangle taken tragic turn for Antara Das.
Tags: #arrest, #Bengaluru, #lover, #police, #pune, #Santosh, #techiemurder, behind