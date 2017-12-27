Mammootty fan arrested for Cyberbullying actor Parvathy

Kochi/Kerala, Dec 27: The Ernakulam South Police arrested a Wadakkanchery-native Printo on Wednesday, over the complaint filed by Malayalam actor Parvathy for cyberbullying.

Ernakulam South CI Siby Tom is leading the police team investigating the issue of cyberbullying. He said that all the culprits in the case will be arrested soon.

Parvathy was trolled on social media for her remarks against the alleged misogyny in Mammootty’s film Kasaba.

While speaking at the Open Forum at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Parvathy had criticised the misogyny existing in Malayalam movies. Some social media users, who claimed to be Mammootty fans hurled a series of abuses and trolls after she reacted to comment made by director Jude Anthany. Though her twitter post ‘OMKV’ became a social media hit, she also received alleged threats and abuses.

Parvathy filed a complaint with Kochi Range IG P Vijayan in this regard.

In the investigation, the police team with the help of the Cyber Cell had obtained the address and phone number of Printo. His phone was also seized after it was found that the phone was used to post offensive comments on the actor. The actress also got some support from the industry latest being singer Chinmayi Sripaada who also narrated her experience in dealing with cyber bullying.

@parvatweets well done with the police complaint. High time the harassers are unmasked. A group of Tamil tweeters did the same – threaten I ll go out of work some years ago and launched a campaign that I said ‘fishermen can die coz they are meat eaters’. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 26, 2017

Reportedly, Parvathy had submitted the information of about 23 posts, on which the Cyber Cell is examining whether it shall be brought before the law. There will be more arrests in the coming days, said CI Siby Tom.