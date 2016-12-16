Police arrests Priyanka Nikam, owner of play school-cum-daycare centre for child assault, in Mumbai

Mumbai, December 16: The police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai today arrested the owner of a play school-cum-daycare centre at Kharghar where a child was allegedly beaten up brutally by a caretaker.

The Bombay High Court had yesterday rejected the application of Priyanka Nikam, owner of Purva Play School, for pre-arrest bail. Following which the police arrested her today.

The caretaker/maid Afsana Sheikh, who allegedly beat up a 10-month-old baby girl, is already arrested. CCVT video clip showing Sheikh beating the girl had gone viral on social media last month. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder as well as relevant offences under the Juvenile Justice Act against Nikam and Sheikh.