Police arrests RLD candidate Manoj Gautam for brother’s murder in U.P.

Khurja , Feb 8: Rashtriya Lok Dal (Khurja candidate) Manoj Gautam was arrested on Wednesday by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the murder of his brother Vinod Kumar and his friend.

Manoj Gautam initially worked for Bharatiya Samajwadi Party for three years and was expecting for a ticket from the BSP for this election. However, on denial of ticket, he joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal a few weeks ago.

Manoj, who was attending the election rally asked his brother Vinod and his friend to see off some people after the rally. Little later, Vinod and his friend’s phones got switched off and no one could contact them.

Vinod along with his friend Sachin who left in a Scorpio at 8 p.m. from Bulandshahr were found dead at Khurja with bullet injuries to the head and chest.

Police could recover a .32 bore pistol from a close family member which was used in the murder and the Scorpio was recuperated from the fields where their bodies had been found.

Incidentally as Vinod’s body returned to their village in Bulandshahr, Manoj Gautam, who was hospitalised with his brother Sanjeev was discharged and was present at the funeral of Vinod Gautam. (ANI)