Police asks Dileep’s friend Nadirsha to be present for interrogation, approaches court for anticipatory bail

Kochi/Kerala, September 7: Director Nadirsha has approached the court for an anticipatory bail, alleging that he has been threatened to be arrested by police. Nadirsha will be questioned again in connection with the abduction and molestation of one of the popular Malayalam actress in Kochi. The police move again to question Nadirsha as it was proven that many of the information given by him during the first interrogation was wrong.

Nadirsha was asked to be present before police for further questioning on Wednesday evening. But Nadirsha has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi, as he suffered chest pain. Reportedly, it is just an acidity problem.

However, the investigating team has decided not to question Nadirsha at the hospital. He would be questioned once he is discharged from the hospital.

The prime accused in the molestation case Pulsar Suni and a popular Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested earlier in this case.

Earlier, the investigation team had questioned Nadirsha along with Dileep for about thirteen hours in connection with the same case.

The investigating team has found that many of Nadirsha’s remarks were false. Thus the investigating team has asked him to appear before the interrogation team.