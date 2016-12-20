Police books mother punching her toddler in video

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a criminal case against a mother seen in a video punching and slapping her her 18-month-old son.

The case was registered against the woman after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) forwarded its complaint to police along with the video captured by a CCTV camera installed by the mother-in-law of the accused.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal assured justice in “an absolutely shocking” incident.

“The mother-in-law of the woman seen beating her son (in the video) approached us and showed us the evidence. The manner in which the woman is beating her son is obnoxious,” Maliwal told reporters.

The mother, a resident of Geeta Colony, is absconding.

“We have filed an FIR. The accused has fled and an investigation has been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Omvir Singh said.

The boy’s aunt, Shahana alleged that the woman “used to beat her husband” and other children too.

The victim’s grandmother told the police: “My son has been married to this woman for three years and they have three children. She has been beating all her children and husband. We did not have any evidence. We recorded her actions on the camera and approached the DCW.”

Maliwal said the woman could be suffering from a psychic disorder. “Cannot beat animal in manner she beat her own son. Her mental condition needs to be investigated.”

“We are trying to investigate. If that is the matter, then the DCW will try and ensure that this woman gets treated.”

The boy was also brought before the Child Welfare Committee and his custody handed over to his aunt and the grandmother.

–IANS

