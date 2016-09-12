Police case against AAP leader Somnath Bharti by AIIMS

NEW DELHI,Sept12: AAP leader and Delhi legislator Somnath Bharti has accused the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS of lying after a police case was registered against him and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with the security guards.

The complaint was filed by AIIMS chief of security at Hauz Khas police station against Mr Bharti and his 27 supporters for the alleged misbehaviour on September 6. It says “Bharti provoked the mob to damage the fence of the hospital with JCB at Gautam Nagar Nallah road in order to give access to unauthorised persons inside AIIMS property and also misbehaved with security personnel”.

Mr Bharti, 42, has said that AIIMS has been denying “legitimate access” to Gautam Nagar residents and charges that people dismantled a wall that was restricting their access was a “blatant lie”. Raging on Twitter, Mr Bharti said, “The wall will have to go in larger interest of residents, come what may.”

Mr Bharti, who is out on bail in a case of domestic violence filed by his wife, was detained in Chennai last week for taking out a rally without permission.

The latest complaint adds to a host of police cases against the Aam Aadmi Party leaders. The party faced another major jolt yesterday after a case of sexual harassment was filed against its Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan by his relative.