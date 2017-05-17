Police complaint filed against MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar for re-tweeting a tweet against CPM

Thiruvananthapuram,May17: A police complaint has been filed against MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar for re-tweeting a tweet against CPM that was posted in connection with the murder of RSS activist Choorakkad Biju in Kannur.

DYFI Kannur district secretary VK Sanoj has filed the complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the district and state police chiefs.

According to the complaint, Rajeev Chandrasekhar re-tweeted the tweet which said that Marxists destroyed the hospital and ambulance in the presence of policemen while the body of Biju was taken in a procession.

Under a Govt. which swears to destroy us,

Where accused are decided by the ‘party’

Where conspirators are never caught.

What Justice ? https://t.co/O9gbKnqhH1 — Biju (@innerfrontkeral) May 16, 2017

The tweet from #savarkar5200 twitter handle is the basis of the complaint. The complaint says that the allegation is made for political aim.

Such propaganda aims to increase RSS activists enmity against CPM and to disrupt peace in the state. Hence, a case must be registered under section 153 (A).

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the state vice-chairman of NDA.