Police constable suspended on assaulting ex-serviceman at ATM

Hungund,Dec9:A police constable, Devaraj Goudar, attached to the Amingad police station of Hungund taluk, was suspended on the charge of assaulting an ex-service man on Thursday.

The action has come after a video footage of the constable beating up Nandappa Bhadrashetty, who fell victim to Goudar’s anger, went viral on a social networking site.

According to reports, Mr. Bhadarashetty had gone to a bank to collect money on Wednesday.

Since, there was a long queue of people to collect and deposit money, the rush was making some people lose their patience.

Mr. Bhadrashetty, who was one among those persons, had a verbal duel with the constable who was deployed on duty at the bank for controlling the queue.

The verbal duel only intensified later as the constable allegedly began beating up the ex-army man. According to eyewitness accounts, the constable dragged Mr. Bhadrashetty outside the bank and kept assaulting him. Some of those in the queue who were carrying smart phones, recorded the whole incident and posted the video on the social networking site.

With the matter reaching the district police, Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Narayan issued an order suspending the constable in question.