Police constable suspended on assaulting ex-serviceman at ATM

December 9, 2016 | By :

Hungund,Dec9:A police constable, Devaraj Goudar, attached to the Amingad police station of Hungund taluk, was suspended on the charge of assaulting an ex-service man on Thursday.

The action has come after a video footage of the constable beating up Nandappa Bhadrashetty, who fell victim to Goudar’s anger, went viral on a social networking site.

According to reports, Mr. Bhadarashetty had gone to a bank to collect money on Wednesday.

Since, there was a long queue of people to collect and deposit money, the rush was making some people lose their patience.

Mr. Bhadrashetty, who was one among those persons, had a verbal duel with the constable who was deployed on duty at the bank for controlling the queue.

The verbal duel only intensified later as the constable allegedly began beating up the ex-army man. According to eyewitness accounts, the constable dragged Mr. Bhadrashetty outside the bank and kept assaulting him. Some of those in the queue who were carrying smart phones, recorded the whole incident and posted the video on the social networking site.

With the matter reaching the district police, Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Narayan issued an order suspending the constable in question.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Are our ATMs safe? ATM makers warns of cyber criminals using ‘Jackpotting’ to steal cash
ISL: Pune City coach handed four-match suspension
J-K shocker: Asiya Andrabi’s photo in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ poster, child development project officer suspended
Mukul Roy receives suspension from Trinamool Congress, after his announcement of resignation
Kalinga Utkal Express derailment ,officials get suspended
IAAF Sport gender case against Dutee Chand ,deemed suspended for two years,no clear evidence
Top