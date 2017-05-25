Police denies news of Poonch School Bus carrying students falls into gorge

Poonch, Kashmir, May 25: Though several media reported that a school bus carrying 40 students had fallen into a gorge, Police denies the news. No such mishap had occurred.

A bus carrying students from a private school in Rajouri’s Manjakote has reported fallen into a gorge near Poonch’s Mughal Road. Many feared dead while there were 40 persons including school students. The accident has happened at the Mughal Road of Jammu and Kashmir’s Mansar Morh in Poonch sector. A school bus ferrying students of Ghareeb Nawaz School in Manjakote of Rajouri district is said to have fallen into a gorge. According to local reports, the school bus was ferrying students of Ghareeb Nawaz School in Manjakote of Rajouri district, which is said to have fallen into a gorge. More details awaited.

J&K: Bus carrying students of a private school from Rajouri’s Manjakote falls into a gorge near Poonch’s Mughal Road. Many feared dead pic.twitter.com/immZp5qAHx — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

School bus plunges into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri, casualties feared – Times of India https://t.co/oKo2JjWSlI — Ani (@animesh1977) May 25, 2017