Police determined to lock Dileep’s friend Nadirsha in actress abduction and molestation case, to oppose bail plea in court

Kochi/Kerala, September 11: Police had taken a strong stand in the Court against anticipatory bail plea by Director Nadirsha over the actress abduction and molestation case.

The police Special Investigation Team had informed the court that it is essential to question Nadirsha.

The police made its clear stance in the court as an anticipatory bail plea was filed by Nadirsha. While hearing the anticipatory bail plea, the court has asked the Government’s stance on the case.

It is needed to question Nadirsha in detail. Only after this, his arrest could be decided, according to police. While rumours are being spread that Nadirsha has been abducted by the police.

The Kerala High Court would hear his anticipatory bail plea on 13th September. The prosecution had urged the Court not to issue an interim report in favour of the complainant.

Nadirsha has approached the Court alleging that the police is threatening him with an arrest and are compelling him to give statements favouring the prosecution in the actress abduction and molestation case.

Meanwhile, the State police head Loknath Behera said that he does not know any thing in relation to the threat referred to in Nadirsha’s anticipatory bail plea and that it would be investigated if Nadirsha complaints.