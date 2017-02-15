Police enters Golden Bay resort, search and eviction operation on

Chennai, Feb 15: As a complaint was filed by Madurai MLA, Saravanan, who said he escaped from the Golden Bay resort in a camouflage (bermuda and shorts) and joined the O Panneerselvam camp, police conducted primary inquiry and has entered the resort for a search. The police has filed a case against Sasikala and Palanisami for charges of abduction. Section 144 was imposed in the area around Golden Bay resort after the SC convicted Sasikala and ordered her to serve a four year jail term.

#BREAKING Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 15, 2017

#TamilNadu: Police force deployment outside Golden Bay Resort in Kuvathur where AIADMK MLAs are lodged pic.twitter.com/nijdgQs40Y — We For News (@WeForNews) February 15, 2017

Police disconnect power supply to resort after AIADMK MLAs refuse to vacate it https://t.co/BXf5PqJMcb via @TOIChennai #SasiDaVerdict pic.twitter.com/WV6G95o2P0 — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 14, 2017

Around 120 MLAs have been staying at the resort for over a week. Many of them, loyal to Sasikala, insist they are not being held against their will. Reportedly, more than 130 AIADMK MLAs were taken to the Golden Bay Resort during last week and were kept in captivity till yesterday. They were refused all communication facilities like news papers and mobile phones.

Pictures from inside Golden Bay resort. pic.twitter.com/Fq0JboOlqk — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) February 15, 2017

Fearing that someone could have been carrying hidden mobile phones, mobile signal jammers were also found to be installed at the Golden Bay Resorts. No one was allowed to go inward or outward the resort. After the Supreme Court has announced its judgement on Sasikala’s Disproportionate Assets case, by last night they were set free. But, it is been reported that some of them are still at the resort.

While, More leaders are abandoning Sasikala group. AIADMK Organising Secretary V Karuppasamy says he is resigning from the party; calls TTV Dinakaran’s appointment as unacceptable. This morning, just before she left for Bengaluru, Sasikala in direct contravention of Jayalalithaa’s orders, re-inducted two nephews – TTV Dinakaran and S Venkatesh – into the party.

Jayalalithaa had expelled Dinakaran in 2011 for conspiring against her. Sasikala appointed him Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK and asked her MLAs to cooperate with him. Sasikala remains the General Secretary of the party, the party’s most powerful position, a post that Jayalalithaa retained.