Police file FIR against army for tying man to jeep in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar, April 17: The police in Jammu and Kashmir have filed a FIR against the army for tying a man to a jeep allegedly as a “human shield” against protesters who took on security forces in the Valley over by-elections held last week.

After a video of the incident went viral this week, drawing widespread condemnation, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had sought a detailed report from the state police. The Army also began an internal investigation into the incident. Asked about it, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said he would look into it.

Police sources said that the charges being considered against the Army include kidnapping and endangering the man’s life.

Security sources said the video was filmed when polling officers faced a mob of stone-throwers on April 9, when by-polls were held for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. “They would have been lynched by 400 people,” the sources said, saying that the man tied to the fender of the jeep acted as a shield and was not harmed.

Officials investigating the incident said that the man was identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sitaharaan village in Khag tehsil of Budgam district in central Kashmir and the army unit involved is 53 Rashtriya Rifles.