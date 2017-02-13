Police files case against AIADMK MLA VP Kalairajan for threatening O Panneerselvam
Chennai, Feb 13: AIADMK Sasikala faction MLA VP Kalairajan openly threatened O Panneer Selvam. Chennai police has filed a case against VP Kalairajan for allegedly issuing death threat to Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.
