Police files case against Google for defaming PM Narendra Modi.

Shahjahanpur/UP, May 12: Police have registered a case against Google for defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police had has filed a complaint against Google as google has shown Modi in a defaming way during 2015, while searching Narendra Modi. The FIR was filed against Google under IT Act. Lawyer Nand Kishore filed a complaint against Google.

According to SP Kamal Kishore, the complaint was filed under IT Act. He said that the case was registered as defaming information were given by google while searching Modi. We have not received any information from the police about the complaint.

Meanwhile, Google stated that they have not received any information from the police about the complaint. So Google is not responding to it, “said Google representative.

The case filed based on an incident in 2015. But even on this day while searching Google Images for pictures of topmost Indian criminals, the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown along with notorious criminals including terrorists and underworld dawns.