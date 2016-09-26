Police find missing California girl and make 3 arrests in triple killing

California,Sept26:Police have found a 17-year-old girl who went missing after police found three bodies at the home where she lived in Southern California.

Fullerton Police officers on Sunday arrested Josh Acosta, 21, of Fort Irwin, and Frank Felix, 25, of Sun Valley. They are facing murder charges, said Fullerton Police Spokesman John Radus.

Frank Felix, left, and Josh Acosta

He noted that a 17-year-old female was also in custody facing murder charges, but he said he could not identify her because of her age under state law.

The missing 17-year-old girl, Katlynn Goodwill Yost, was found safe and unharmed, Radus said. It was unclear Sunday if she was the same girl as the one in custody. One of the suspects that has been arrested is believed to have some sort of relationship with Katlynn, Radus said.

On Saturday, police rushed to a house in Fullerton, which is about 30 miles from Los Angeles, after a child called dispatchers and said her parents had died, authorities said.