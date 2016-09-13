Police fires teargas shells after stone pelting by youth during Eid prayers in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla,Sept13:Tension prevailed at Madrasa Quadria Missarwala near Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday following stone pelting incident during the Eid prayers. The incidence forced the police to use teargas shells and mild lathicharge to disperse miscreants.

As per reports, the stone pelting was allegedly started by some students of the Madrasa, located in the masjib complex, at the behest of some rival groups of the community trying to get control over the madrasa affairs.

There were around 2500 people, including children, participating in the morning prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul -Zuha when stone pelting started.

The police deployed at masjid complex swung into action and took action.

“The incident is result of some rivalry between two factions of the community and one group apparently instigated the students to resort to this mischief. Though no one was injured, i have taken the incident very seriously and appropriate action will be taken ,” Superintendent of Police (Sirmaur), Soumya Sambasivan, told the Indian Express.

She said some precautions were already taken by the police by sending deployments. SP Sirmaur said the police was also aware of the persons who were behind this trying to ‘replicate stone pelting in Kashmir’ but this is not acceptable. There will be strong action to send a message.

According to the locals, at least four students were injured in the incident.