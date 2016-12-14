Police found body of an Indian national in Nepal’s Dumre village

Kathmandu, December 14: An Indian national’s body was found by Nepal Police in Dumre village on Wednesday, local media reported.

The deceased was identified as Kshetra Pal, 60, of Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh, said a police official adding that he had come to Dumre village in Udayapur District of south-eastern Nepal to set up a swing in an ongoing cultural and commercial festival, Dumre Mahotsav.

The body was discovered in front of Dumre Cultural Youth Family building, reported the Himalayan Times.

The body has been sent for autopsy and investigation is on, the police official said.

Dumre is 148 km from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.