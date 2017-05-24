UP police inspector suspended for thrashing a SP worker in Budaun district

Lucknow,May24:A video went viral where a police inspector could be seen thrashing a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, Pal was suspended today.

Pal could be seen kicking and slapping district unit president of Samajwadi party Swale Chaudhary inside police station.

The cop has been caught on camera kicking, slapping and also caning the district unit president of Samajwadi party Swale Chaudhary inside police station in Budaun district.

In the video, Pal was seen thrashing the worker on his rear with a cane. According to reports, Chaudhary had gone to the police station to mediate in resolving the dispute between the two parties and was brutally beaten up and sent to jail.