Police investigate Delhi girl’s prank cry from moving car
NEW DELHI,Oct26: A girl’s cry for help from a car being driven by two youths sent Delhi Police into a tizzy but when she was “rescued”, it turned out that she had “screamed” just for fun.
A PCR call was received on the intervening night of 23 October that a girl was shouting for help in a Maruti car going towards Dhaula Kuan, a senior police officer said.
“It turned out to be a bogus call. The girl and the boys were friends and they were drunk. They were returning from a party and just for the sake of fun, the girl cried for help. They were let off and there was no case registered,” a senior police officer said.
The team of three policemen–Sub Inspector Sanjay Panghal, head constable Ravinder and constable Balraj–who intercepted the car were rewarded by the commissioner for their good work.