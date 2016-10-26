Police investigate Delhi girl’s prank cry from moving car

NEW DELHI,Oct26: A girl’s cry for help from a car being driven by two youths sent Delhi Police into a tizzy but when she was “rescued”, it turned out that she had “screamed” just for fun.

A PCR call was received on the intervening night of 23 October that a girl was shouting for help in a Maruti car going towards Dhaula Kuan, a senior police officer said.

 The traffic staff at Dhaula Kuan was alerted and they immediately put barricades. Based on the car number given in the flash, they intercepted the vehicle and detained the two youths identified as Sonu and Joginder, the officer said.
The boys, who were handed over to local police, said they were friends with the girl and she had cried for help just for fun.

“It turned out to be a bogus call. The girl and the boys were friends and they were drunk. They were returning from a party and just for the sake of fun, the girl cried for help. They were let off and there was no case registered,” a senior police officer said.

The team of three policemen–Sub Inspector Sanjay Panghal, head constable Ravinder and constable Balraj–who intercepted the car were rewarded by the commissioner for their good work.

