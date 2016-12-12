Police officer video removing tinted film of KU VC Khurshid Andrabi goes viral

Srinagar,Dec12:A video of a police officer removing the tinted film from Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Professor Khurshid Andrabi’s vehicle has gone viral on social media and generated a debate over the police action. The video shows Andrabi arguing with the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sheikh Aadil after the police stopped the academician’s vehicle on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and peeled off the tinted film from his vehicle.



“Mr Aadil, you have not gone out of this colonial culture. It is no big deal but… escort agar saath hota tou he would be different,” Professor Andrabi is heard telling the officer. “Sir, I am just performing my duty,” DSP Aadil responds. In the subsequent conversation, Andrabi is heard telling the police officer that he would not have “dared” to stop his vehicle had the police escort accompanied it, and accuses the officer of “showing off”. “If I go by law, I have to detain…I am supposed to detain this vehicle,” the police officer is heard telling Andrabi.

The mobile video has been widely shared on social networking websites like Facebook. Though many netizens have described the police officer’s action against Professor Andrabi as a “dabang act,” the police action has faced criticism too. “Law is for everybody. DSP has not done anything wrong by peeling tinted film banned by SC,” Tahir Siddiqi, a user wrote. “I think the DSP could have acted in a more dignified manner. Heavens would not have fallen if the VC could have been respectfully requested to get it removed before hitting the road again. Very disturbing video,” another Facebook user wrote.

Supreme Court had banned the use of black films on car windows and windscreens in 2012 after a petitioner had alleged that crimes were committed by people in cars with tinted glass. The use of tinted glasses is allowed only when visual transmission is not less than 70 per cent for windscreen and rear windows and for side windows, according to the law, the visual transmission should not be less than 50 per cent. However, the apex court has permitted the use of black films in the official cars of the VIPs and VVIPs but only after authorisation from competent authorities.

Professor Andrabi said the police officer was “overenthusiastic” and breached the “protocol” governing a Y-level security protectee. “I did introduce myself as Vice Chancellor, so that means he must know as a police officer that I am entitled to Y security. He could not keep me waiting on the road for 15 or 20 minutes till he removed the tinted glass,” he said.

Reacting on the video of the incident being shared on internet, Andrabi said that DSP Aadil had uploaded the video on his Facebook profile and made him “vulnerable for humiliation” on social media. “He was not doing his job. He was doing a publicity stunt nothing more, nothing less. He should not have put it on Facebook to earn brownie points. He cannot earn appreciation from his colleagues and friends at the expense of our image and reputation,” he said. “We had not killed somebody. We had basically had a tinted glass which is barely a violation for which we are ready to face the consequences, if at all. People are posting comments against me in person which is absolutely absurd.”