Police seize 500kg hashish in Sardinia city of Nuoro

Nuoro, Feb 9 :Police in the Sardinian city of Nuoro on Wednesday impounded 500 kg hashish in a major anti-trafficking bust that involved officers from across Italy.

Policemen from the northern cities of Milan and Pavia and the southern city of Bari took part in the operation, which followed an investigation spearheaded by prosecutors in Cagliari.

The probe uncovered a gang running a “vast” criminal business that trafficked all kinds of narcotics to Sardinia including heroin, cocaine and marijuana, police said.

–IANS/AKI

sku/