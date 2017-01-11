Police seizes Rs. 10 crore worth Rs2000 currency notes from Kanpur

Kanpur , Jan. 11 : During a routine checking, the Kanpur Police on Tuesday recovered Rs. 10 crore in new currency notes from two cars which were heading towards Hamirpur and Lucknow.

Unable to provide any proper backing for carrying such a hefty amount of money, the police confiscated the amount and inquired the driver about the same.

The police had received information about money being carried for the upcoming assembly elections, due to which it had launched the checking operation. (ANI)