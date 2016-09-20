Police surround Saudi flight at Manila airport

Manila, Sep 20: A Saudi Airlines commercial flight has been placed in isolation at a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway Tuesday, with police anti-hijacking operatives seen in the area.

Saudia Airlines flight SVA 872 from Jeddah landed at 3:00 pm at NAIA and was placed in total isolation at a secluded portion of runway 06.

Authorities are now implementing standard operating procedures “in accordance with the emergency plan for plan 4.”

Initial reports showed that the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Emergency Services Department received an advise from the Manila control tower that the flight was under threat, 20 miles before the jet landed at the airport.

MIAA, with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, are already at the site, with aircraft on standby.

Saudia Airline Executives are also on site, pending confirmation of the reported threat.