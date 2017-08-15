Police would file a case against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for hoisting national flag at a school in Kerala

Palakkad/ Kerala, August 15: Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak, hoisted the national flag at an aided school in Palakkad on August 15, disregarding the order issued by the district administration. Following this, police would file a case against Bhagwat.

P Marykutty, district collector had written a memorandum to the administration office of the Karnakiamman school mentioning that only the headmaster or an elected public representative could hoist the national flag. Collector was executing the order recently issued by the state government. The district administration had ordered that it is a violation of law when political leaders hoist the tricolour at government aided schools.

The notice was issued to the school management on August 14, even before Bhagawat was scheduled to hoist the national flag in accordance with Independence Day celebrations. As the order was issued by the District Administration, those bearing official positions did not come over to attend the function.

Around 9 in the morning, Bhagwat reached the school premises. The school authorities and students attended the function. After hoisting the flag, he addressed the audience. Photographs of the function were captured by the police, says media reports.