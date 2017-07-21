Policeman slapped a man for crossing the road while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy passed

HYDERABAD,July21: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government banned the red beacon in the country; the VIP culture refuses to die down in the Indian political system.

The latest example of VIP culture came into fore in Hyderabad where a policeman slapped a man for crossing the road while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy was passing through on Thursday.

The shocking incident was caught on camera. The video clearly shows that the man was confused and didn’t know that the convoy was approaching. Only after the convoy passed by, the policeman was seen pulling and slapping him on the main road.

Earlier on June 10, Andhra Pradesh Police went a step further and allegedly stopped an ambulance, which was ferrying a patient to a hospital, for about 20 minutes to allow Naidu’s convoy to pass through at Kakinada in East Godavari.