Policies started by  Narendra Modi with regard to making India a cashless economy :  Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 02: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju met the Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Friday and said that the policies started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to making India a cashless economy will be taken forward.

Rijiju told ANI, “Along with the Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) a presentation of policy commission took place, in which from our ministry, on behalf of the prime minister, the policies the prime minister has started, of making a cashless society, will be taken forward,”

Rijiju further said they are taking care of how the facilities will be provided to the people. People might face some inconvenience as some people don’t have a bank account and some are not aware about the new technologies.

“We will try and make sure that this message will reach to the people. It is successful to an extent. We have to send this message to far away people and also the Paramilitary forces, and through them we have to send this message to the villagers also,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending a BJP parliamentary meet in Parliament urged the people to support the endeavor to make India a digital economy and a cashless society.

