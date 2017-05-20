Policybazaar.com launches campaign for Cancer Insurance awareness

New Delhi, May 20: Policybazaar.com (twitter handle: @policybazaar_in), India’s largest insurance website and comparison portal, has launched a new advertising campaign with the tagline “Cancer se ladai main insurance kaam aega” (insurance will come handy in the fight against cancer).

The campaign aims to highlight that cancer insurance is very affordable and great help in fighting the dreaded disease.

Despite significant advancement in the quality of cancer care in India, about 10 lakh people fall prey to the deadly disease every year. What makes the scenario more worrying is that the incidence is increasing as well as the cancer care cost.

With this campaign, Policybazaar.com intends to create awareness that insurance is necessary, it is affordable and besides saving a life, it protects your lifetime savings. This campaign is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions.

The commercial is released on digital media channels on 19th May 2017 and will go on air on 20th May 2017.

“One of our core priorities for future is to promote and increase awareness for low-cost risk covers which cover specific diseases and ailments. Keeping in mind those priorities, the campaign is in line with our strategic goals for the coming years. These products have an innate consumer demand given rising medical costs and are good for increasing health insurance penetration in the country,” said Group CMO Policybazaar.com and CEO, PaisaBazaar.com, Naveen Kukreja.

“Let’s face it: cancer is a modern day reality. Anyone, any day can fall prey to it. And since cancer treatment is just too expensive, why not get insurance cover which is easily available at a nominal cost. That’s what we have tried to convey through the campaign which, we hope, will make people sit up and think about cancer insurance,” said Group VP and Head of Marketing, Policybazaar.com, Sai Narayan.

The commercial starts with a doctor telling a patient that he had been successfully treated for cancer. The patient, instead of being happy, appears to be remorseful and says, regrettably, that he should have bought a cancer insurance policy on Policybazaar.com where Rs. 20 lakh cover was available for a premium of only Rs. 95 per month. He is annoyed because he had to spend over Rs. 17 lakhs on the treatment which was his lifetime saving. (ANI)