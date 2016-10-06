Polish lawmakers reject total ban on abortion,only allowed in rape or incest cases

WARSAW, Poland,Oct6: Polish lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to reject a proposal by an anti-abortion group that would have imposed a total ban on abortion, caving in to massive outrage by women who have been dressing in black and waging street protests across the country.

The mostly Catholic nation already has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, with abortion only allowed in rare cases — rape or incest, when the mother’s life is in danger or the fetus is badly damaged.

The proposal for further tightening the law came from a citizens’ initiative that gathered some 450,000 signatures in this nation of 38 million. It was supported by the Roman Catholic church. But it was highly unpopular with most Poles, with people balking at the idea that a teenage rape victim should be forced to have her baby, or that a woman whose health was badly compromised would be forced to carry to term. The proposal had also called for prison terms of up to five years for women who sought abortions.

With abortion already illegal in most cases, many women said what frightened them the most in the proposal was that it could have led doctors to be afraid to perform prenatal tests or that women who suffered miscarriages could start to fall under criminal suspicion.