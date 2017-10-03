Political murder of West Bengal footballer Snehashish Dasgupta after kerfuffle with TMC councillor’s brother

Kolkata,Oct3:The body of Snehashish Dasgupta, 25, a Kolkata Port Trust goalkeeper, was recovered by Government Railway Police (GRP) from the railway tracks yesterday.

The victim’s family have lodged a complaint against seven persons including a female Trinamul Congress councillor with the railway police alleging that he was murdered. The victim, who was a second year B.Com student, was the goal-keeper of the Kolkata Port Trust’s football team.

A complaint was given against TMC councillor Mousumi Nag, her husband Mintu Nag and five others namely Rintu Saha, Rinku Saha, Pratap and Ranjan and another person. Snehashish’s mother Rinku alleged, “My son cannot commit suicide. He was murdered.” On the night of September 29 the youngster went out for pandal hopping on Nabomi night.

Dolon Dasgupta, his father, has alleged that his son was beaten up and killed by TMC councillor of Ward no. 27, Mousumi Nag and her aides on the night of September 29 (Navami) following an altercation with her brother, an official of Sheoraphuli GRP said.

Dasgupta’s father also claimed that a suicide found on Dasgupta’s Facebook account was posted by someone else on his behalf, the official said. Nag’s husband and former TMC councillor of Ward no.

Pintu Nag, the TMC coucillor’s brother however, rubbished the allegations levelled by Dasgupta’s father and demanded an inquiry into the incident, the GRP official said.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation today visited Dasgupta’s house, and gave a “48-hour ultimatum” to police to complete the investigation failing which, they will press for a CBI inquiry, he said.