Politician Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time

Kathmandu, Jun7:) Veteran politician Sher Bahadur Deuba was today elected Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time. Minutes after being elected as Prime Minister, Mr Deuba told mediapersons, “I as Prime Minister will take forward international relations by cooperating with both the neighbours (India and China)”. According to Nepalese local media here, Mr Deuba also said he would “cooperate” with all during his stint as head of the government.

The House meeting, which began after the main opposition CPN-UML decided to end obstructing the Parliament proceedings, elected Deuba as the Prime Minister. Addressing the second session of the House, Mr Deuba laid out his government’s three main priorities- holding three-tiers of elections by January 21, 2018; amending the constitution to address the demands of the Madhes-centric parties and Madhesi people and attaining economic prosperity, the media report said.

Following his address, the outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had proposed Deuba’s name as the new Prime Minister, also addressed the House. Mr Deuba, who hails from Dadeldhura in far western Nepal, has been Prime Minister three times earlier — between 1995-97 and also between 2001 and 2002 and 2004 and 2005.